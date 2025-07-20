HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi falls from horse during Kailash Yatra

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
19:54
image
Former Union minister of state and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was injured after falling from a horse in Tibet, has returned to India, leaving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra midway, officials said on Sunday.
   
Lekhi, part of the second group of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, fell from a horse in Darchin, Tibet, and sustained injuries. She was subsequently brought back to Gunji camp in India, from where she will be taken to a hospital by helicopter on Monday morning, they said.
 
Pithoragarh District Information Officer Santosh Chand said, "The injured devotee (Lekhi) in Darchin was taken to Lipulekh by Chinese officials, from where Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel brought her to Gunji camp."
 
Darchin is the point from where the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake begins.
 
Officials said the district administration was awaiting a window of clear weather to airlift her, but due to continued adverse conditions, she will be flown out on Monday.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Singh said Lekhi will spend the night in Gunji.
 
"In Gunji, she is under the supervision of ITBP doctors. She will leave Gunji in the morning by helicopter," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man laughs as his pit bull bites 11-yr-old boy in Mumbai
LIVE! Man laughs as his pit bull bites 11-yr-old boy in Mumbai

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan named in 3,500 cr liquor scam chargesheet
Ex-Andhra CM Jagan named in 3,500 cr liquor scam chargesheet

A chargesheet filed by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the Rs 3,500 crore alleged liquor scam mentions former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as one of the recipients of kickbacks. The chargesheet alleges a complex scheme...

Maha Min faces flak for playing rummy during assembly session
Maha Min faces flak for playing rummy during assembly session

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate is under fire after a video surfaced allegedly showing him playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session. The opposition accuses the government of being insensitive to farmers'...

All-party meet: Oppn flags Trump's claims, Pahalgam attack
All-party meet: Oppn flags Trump's claims, Pahalgam attack

At the customary meeting ahead of the session beginning Monday, the opposition raised various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

Only 18 Muslim women made it to Lok Sabha since independence
Only 18 Muslim women made it to Lok Sabha since independence

From royalty to a tea vendor-turned-politician's wife and from a first lady to a Bengali actress, the 18 Muslim women who treaded the hallowed corridors of power in the Lok Sabha are an eclectic mix, with each of them having an...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD