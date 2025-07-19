YSRCP MP held in Rs 3,200-cr 'liquor scam' in Andhra

22:25





The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged liquor scam grilled Midhun Reddy for several hours today and followed it up with his arrest at around 7.30 pm in Vijayawada.





"Yes (he has been arrested). The process (to produce him before a court) is going on," home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said.





Midhun Reddy represents Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





The YSRCP leader arrived in Vijayawada earlier today to attend the probe and his questioning comes in the wake of the arrest of other accused persons--Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa.





Meanwhile, the opposition party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly indulging in vindictive behaviour and foisting 'false' cases against people close to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. -- PTI

