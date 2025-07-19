HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
YSRCP MP held in Rs 3,200-cr 'liquor scam' in Andhra

Sat, 19 July 2025
22:25
Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime. 

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged liquor scam grilled Midhun Reddy for several hours today and followed it up with his arrest at around 7.30 pm in Vijayawada. 

"Yes (he has been arrested). The process (to produce him before a court) is going on," home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said. 

Midhun Reddy represents Rajampet constituency in Andhra Pradesh. 

The YSRCP leader arrived in Vijayawada earlier today to attend the probe and his questioning comes in the wake of the arrest of other accused persons--Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa. 

Meanwhile, the opposition party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly indulging in vindictive behaviour and foisting 'false' cases against people close to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. -- PTI

LIVE! China begins world's biggest dam work over Brahmaputra
Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict
US President Donald Trump claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention. India has maintained that the two...

J-K cops bust Lashkar-Jaish-linked app network; 10 held
Counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police detains 10 people for allegedly using encrypted messaging applications to coordinate, finance, and execute terror activities on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers.

No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the rationale behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance if mistakes like delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly...

Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar
'People are fed up with rising crimes and poor law and order.''Modi must have got feedback and decided not to touch the 'jungle raj' issue as it will backfire.'

