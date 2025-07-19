UP records 18 deaths in 24 hours due to excessive rainfall

11:13

At least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh over a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on July 18 due to rain-related incidents such as drowning and snake bite, officials said on Saturday.





According to a statement, six people died in Chitrakoot district, while 3 each were killed in Mahoba, Banda and Moradabad. One each died in Ghazipur, Lalitpur and Gonda.





Of these 18 deaths, eight were due to drowning caused by excessive rain, while two were a result of snakebite.





While two people each drowned in Chitrakoot on July 17 and 18, three died due to drowning in Moradabad on July 17, and one person died in Ghazipur on July 18, it said.





Three people died due to excessive rainfall in Banda.





Two deaths were reported due to excessive rainfall in Mahoba, and as many died in Chitrakoot on July 18.





One person died due to excessive rainfall in Lalitpur on July 18, the statement said.





Snakebite claimed two lives -- one in Mahoba district and the second in Gonda district -- on July 18, the statement added.





The deaths occurred over 24 hours from 8 pm on July 17 to 8 pm on July 18, the statement said. -- PTI





IMAGE: A temple partially submerges in water following the rise in the water level of the river Ganga due to incessant rain, at Assi ghat in Varanasi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo