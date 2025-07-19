HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TTD suspends 4 staffers in Andhra over non-Hindu allegations

Sat, 19 July 2025
12:30
Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati./ANI Photo
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, has suspended four employees based on allegations that they are non-Hindus and practising other religions. 

The temple body suspended deputy executive engineer (quality control) B Elizar, staff nurse of BIRRD Hospital, S Rosi, grade-1 pharmacist of BIRRD Hospital, M Premavati and G Asuntha from SV Ayurveda Pharmacy. 

TTD has suspended four of its employees on the grounds of allegations that they practise other faiths, said an official press release on Saturday. 

These employees are believed to have violated the institution's code of conduct and acted irresponsibly in their duties while representing and working for a Hindu religious organisation, it said. -- PTI

