TTD suspends 4 staffers in Andhra over non-Hindu allegations

Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati./ANI Photo





The temple body suspended deputy executive engineer (quality control) B Elizar, staff nurse of BIRRD Hospital, S Rosi, grade-1 pharmacist of BIRRD Hospital, M Premavati and G Asuntha from SV Ayurveda Pharmacy.





These employees are believed to have violated the institution's code of conduct and acted irresponsibly in their duties while representing and working for a Hindu religious organisation, it said. -- PTI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, has suspended four employees based on allegations that they are non-Hindus and practising other religions.