HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Skill ministry forms panel for ITI upgrade

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
11:16
image
The Centre has formed a national steering committee, comprising representatives from various ministries and the industry, to come up with guidelines and a broad policy framework to transform skilling infrastructure in India, which include upgrading of 1,000 ITIs and setting up five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling.

The panel was formed by the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry on July 7.

'We want to move beyond funding. We want the industry to shape the curriculum, certification, and training standards. This is how we create employable youth and make ITIs future-ready,' Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary said last week against the backdrop of the formation of the panel.

States have been told to identify the ITIs and come up with bids for the policy, Chaudhary said.

The Union Cabinet had in May approved a new Rs 60,000 crore industrial training institute upgradation scheme, with focus on 1,000 government ITIs in hub and spoke arrangement with industry-aligned revamped trades with a target to skill over two million youth.

The committee will also issue (form) regulations for setting up of the five national centres of excellence for skilling, which has special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector.    

The NSC will be chaired by Skill Secretary Rajit Punhani and will have representation from various other central ministries like education, heavy industries, commerce and industry and labour among others. It will also have representation from private firms like Bajaj Auto, ITC limited, Hindustan Aeronautics and Hero MotoCorp among others, along with state representatives.  

The NSC will issue scheme guidelines, give broad policy directions and reallocate funds across components within the overall scheme allocation as well as modification of minor components not envisaged (in line with broad concept of scheme) but required for successful implementation of scheme.

Besides, it will also facilitate alignment between central, state and cluster level entities and review states recommendations and provide final approval for the selected bids. It will also be responsible for overall oversight of the NSTI transformation component of the scheme, including planned sector specific CoEs and global partnerships.

The ITI upgrade scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-2025 for a period of five years, with the Centre contributing Rs 30,000 crore and states Rs 20,000 crore. The rest will be pitched in by industry as corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Meanwhile, with a special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector, the Cabinet has also approved the setting up of five CoEs in the existing five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), namely at Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and Ludhiana.

The first NSTI was opened in 1963. Currently, there are 33 such institutes in the country. The primary focus of NSTIs is on training instructors. These are institutions responsible for training instructors in the techniques of transferring hands-on skills and training methodology.  

-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 held from Bengal
LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 held from Bengal

Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict
Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention. India has maintained that the two...

US agency rebukes media reporting on AI171 crash probe
US agency rebukes media reporting on AI171 crash probe

The US federal agency, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for the investigation of aviation accidents and significant transportation events in the country, on Friday (local time) issued a strong rebuke of recent...

Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?

Bhagwat's 'retirement at age 75' comment lands just as he and Modi near that mark -- sparking whispers of retirement, rifts, and reshuffles.

Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar
Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar

'People are fed up with rising crimes and poor law and order.''Modi must have got feedback and decided not to touch the 'jungle raj' issue as it will backfire.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD