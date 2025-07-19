Sebi Plans Revamp Of MF Norms To Curb Clutter

11:57





The redesign -- the first since the introduction of categorisation norms in 2017 -- aims to curb the mushrooming of near-identical schemes, while giving fund houses room to innovate.In a consultation paper released Friday, Sebi proposed allowing fund houses to launch retirement fund-of-funds (FoFs) with a target maturity strategy, enabling them to attract long-term, pension fund-like money.





Fund houses managing schemes exceeding Rs 50,000 crore in assets will also be allowed to launch additional schemes in the same category, to address liquidity challenges, particularly in the smallcap and midcap segments.





To boost diversification, Sebi plans to permit equity-oriented schemes to invest in gold and silver, expanding beyond their current scope of equity, debt, real estate investment trusts (Reits), and infrastructure investment trust (Invits).





The move aims to provide better downside protection during periods of high equity valuations, according to MF officials.





In April, Sebi had also proposed raising the cap on Reit and Invitt exposure from 10 percent to 20 percent.





To prevent redundant launches, Sebi has introduced a 50 percent cap on portfolio overlap between sectoral/thematic equity schemes and other equity schemes, excluding largecap funds.





This follows a surge in thematic and sectoral schemes, which grew from 149 to 202 in 2024, with passive schemes also rising over 12 percent, largely in thematic and factor-based categories.





Sebi plans separate regulations to address the proliferation of passive schemes.





The regulator has also proposed expanding active equity, hybrid, and debt categories.





Fund houses will now be allowed to offer both value and contra schemes (previously limited to one), and both balanced and aggressive hybrid funds.





A new sectoral debt fund category, investing over 80 percent in debt instruments of a specific sector, was also introduced.





In the solution-oriented space, Sebi plans to expand the number of permissible schemes from two to six.





The proposed retirement FoF category will invest across equity, hybrid, and debt funds, with a life cycle FoF launch permitted every five years, for a maximum tenure of 30 years. -- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of rules guiding how the 75 trillion mutual fund industry designs its offerings.