Schoolgirl hacked to death in Meghalaya

Sat, 19 July 2025
09:39
A schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at a village in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused, they said.

The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view, a senior police officer said, adding, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

"An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused," the officer said.   -- PTI

