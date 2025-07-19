HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saif accused says FIR 'imaginary story', files bail plea

Sat, 19 July 2025
21:54
Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam/File image
The Bangladeshi national held for allegedly stabbing and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan has moved a bail application before a court here claiming he was innocent and that the FIR against him was an "imaginary story". 

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16 this year. 

He underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, from where he was discharged after five days. 

The police nabbed Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) two days after the incident from neighbouring Thane. 

He is lodged at Arthur Road Jail in the metropolis at present. 

In his bail plea filed on Friday through advocate Vipul Dushing, the accused asserted he was innocent and that he had no prior criminal record. 

His plea stated that the investigation into the incident had practically concluded, with only filing of chargesheet remaining. 

It also said critical evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, was already with the prosecution. -- PTI

