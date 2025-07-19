HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab: AAP legislator from Kharar Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as MLA

Sat, 19 July 2025
15:17
AAP leader Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday resigned as a member of Punjab Assembly and said she has decided to leave politics. 

The MLA from Kharar constituency sent her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. 

"My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," said Maan in a post in Punjabi on X. 

The singer-turned-politician was elected from the Kharar assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. She also became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality. 

But last year, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet. 

As a singer, she is known for songs like 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose' and 'Sherni'. -- PTI

