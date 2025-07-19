Punjab: AAP legislator from Kharar Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as MLA

15:17





The MLA from Kharar constituency sent her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.





"My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," said Maan in a post in Punjabi on X.





The singer-turned-politician was elected from the Kharar assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. She also became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality.





But last year, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet.





As a singer, she is known for songs like 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose' and 'Sherni'. -- PTI

