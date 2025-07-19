HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Postgrad medical student from Odisha found dead at AIIMS-Patna

Sat, 19 July 2025
20:43
A post-graduate student of AIIMS-Patna was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Raghvendra Sahu, a native of Odisha. 

He was a first-year MD student, they said.

"The police received a call that the deceased was not opening his room in hostel number 5 since morning. His room was locked from the inside. The police immediately reached the spot, and other administrative officials were also called, and they broke into the room around 1 pm. The deceased was found lying on the bed. He was taken to the emergency ward where doctors declared him brought dead," said SDPO (Phulwarisharif-1) Sushil Kumar.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of the incident can only be known from its report," he said. -- PTI

