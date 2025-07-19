Patna hospital murder case: 3 absconding key accused asked to surrender

20:13

File image





The notices were pasted outside the residences of Tauseef, Monu, and Balwant, though the police did not disclose the exact locations of their residences.





"Yes, the police personnel gathered at the residences of three prime accused involved in the killing of Mishra and pasted notices asking them to surrender immediately," Patna (Central) SP Diksha said.





"The same process will be carried out for the remaining two absconding accused as well," she added.





Mishra, a resident of Buxar district, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital here on Thursday morning. Reports suggest that a relative of Mishra, who was present there, also sustained bullet injury.





However, police officers refused to comment on this.





A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person. -- PTI

