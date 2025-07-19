HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patna hospital murder case: 3 absconding key accused asked to surrender

Sat, 19 July 2025
20:13
File image
File image
Two days after murder convict Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna while out on parole for medical treatment, the police on Saturday pasted notices at the residences of three prime accused, directing them to surrender immediately. 

The notices were pasted outside the residences of Tauseef, Monu, and Balwant, though the police did not disclose the exact locations of their residences. 

"Yes, the police personnel gathered at the residences of three prime accused involved in the killing of Mishra and pasted notices asking them to surrender immediately," Patna (Central) SP Diksha said. 

"The same process will be carried out for the remaining two absconding accused as well," she added. 

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital here on Thursday morning. Reports suggest that a relative of Mishra, who was present there, also sustained bullet injury. 

However, police officers refused to comment on this. 

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K cops detain 10 in terror-linked case
LIVE! J-K cops detain 10 in terror-linked case

'Hurriyat no more relevant in Valley, not even functional'
'Hurriyat no more relevant in Valley, not even functional'

Former separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone criticizes the Hurriyat Conference for its irrelevance and Pakistan for creating problems in Jammu and Kashmir, urging a new approach for the region's future.

Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict
Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention. India has maintained that the two...

Centre eyes Lakshadweep's Bitra Island for defence use
Centre eyes Lakshadweep's Bitra Island for defence use

The Lakshadweep administration is considering acquiring Bitra Island for defence purposes, citing its strategic location and national security relevance.

Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar
Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar

'People are fed up with rising crimes and poor law and order.''Modi must have got feedback and decided not to touch the 'jungle raj' issue as it will backfire.'

