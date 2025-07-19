HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patna hospital murder: 5 held from Bengal

Sat, 19 July 2025
11:04
At least five persons have been arrested from New Town near Kolkata in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, police said on Saturday.

The accused were apprehended from a housing complex in the satellite township of the metropolis following raids conducted jointly by the Patna Police and West Bengal STF in the early hours of Saturday, they said. 

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Police van the site after a prisoner out on parole was shot at while undergoing treatment at Paras hospital, in Patna on July 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

