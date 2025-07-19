Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction

16:46

The hospital where gangster Chandan Mishra was shot dead./ANI Photo





The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector and two ASIs.





They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday.





The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna (Central) SP Diksha said.





Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning.





He was a murder convict out on parole. -- PTI

