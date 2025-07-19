HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction

Sat, 19 July 2025
16:46
The hospital where gangster Chandan Mishra was shot dead./ANI Photo
Five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, a senior officer said. 

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector and two ASIs. 

They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. 

The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna (Central) SP Diksha said. 

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning. 

He was a murder convict out on parole. -- PTI

