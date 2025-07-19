HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Panic grips UP village as drones spotted at night

Sat, 19 July 2025
Panic has gripped residents of Chhajlat area in Moradabad following the repeated spotting of drones flying over their homes at night.

Fearing that organised gangs are using drones to conduct recces to commit burglaries, several residents have begun carrying out night patrols and even resorting to firing in the air to deter potential criminals.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday night.

A drone was seen hovering in the sky, prompting the panicked villagers, believing that thieves were targeting their homes, began firing in the air. 

Locals have recorded videos that are now circulating in the community. 

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh, while the police are actively investigating the matter, the incidents currently 'appear to be a simple act carried out by a few youths'.

"Such drones are easily available in the market and are likely being used to create panic among the villagers," Singh said.

"We are investigating the matter. We will soon identify and apprehend those operating these remote-controlled drones in rural areas," he added.  -- PTI

