HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian flights till Aug 24

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
09:05
image
Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month till August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) that came into effect at 3:50 pm India time on Friday. 

The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.

The Indian airspace is also closed to all Pakistani aircraft till July 24 after a ban was imposed first on April 30 as part of measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian aircraft on April 24 and the tit-for-tat restrictions by the two nations have been extended multiple times.

-- M Zulqernain, PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein report
LIVE! Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein report

Little group called BRICS is fading out fast: Trump
Little group called BRICS is fading out fast: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has warned that countries aligning with the BRICS economic bloc will face additional 10 per cent tariffs on their goods, as he seeks to protect the dollar's global dominance.

Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work
Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work

A senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide in Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra, citing work pressure in a note.

'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'
'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'

'The Pakistanis knew there was only one route up and they could take direct aim at us as we climbed up.''They knew they could kill us.'

Will Jurel, Kuldeep Play 4th Test?
Will Jurel, Kuldeep Play 4th Test?

Will Sai Sudarshan or Abhimanyu Easwaran bat at No. 3?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD