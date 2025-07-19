HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Odisha: Miscreants set 15-yr-old girl on fire, victim rushed to hospital

Sat, 19 July 2025
11:51
File image
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday, officials said. She was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, they said. 

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the women and child development department, confirmed the incident in an X post, stating: "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl on the road and set her on fire." 

"The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," the deputy chief minister said. 

Three miscreants set the girl on fire in Bayabar village while she was going to her friend's house, eyewitnesses said, adding they fled the spot after the incident. Local doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital. -- PTI

