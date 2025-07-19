HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
No point staying together if...: Uddhav on MVA

Sat, 19 July 2025
15:57
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the rationale behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance if mistakes like delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections are repeated.

He emphasised that the euphoria following the MVA's impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections morphed into individual egos focused on securing party-wise victories during the assembly elections, ultimately leading to their defeat. 

In an interview with Saamana, the mouthpiece of Sena-UBT, Thackeray lamented that his party had to concede constituencies it had previously won multiple times to its MVA partners during the Lok Sabha polls. 

"The seat-sharing parleys (during assembly polls) dragged on till the very last minute. The squabbling (among MVA partners) sent the wrong message about us among the people," he said. 

During the polls, candidates were not decided in certain constituencies, the former chief minister recalled. 

"It was a mistake which has to be rectified. There is no point staying together if such mistakes are to be made in future," Thackeray said. 

He suggested that the race to announce sops during the assembly polls put the MVA, comprising Sena-UBT, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, at a disadvantage. -- PTI

No point staying together if...: Uddhav on MVA
