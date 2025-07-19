HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' earns Rs 21.25 cr at box office on opening day

Sat, 19 July 2025
17:04
Saiyaara, starring newcomer Ahaan Panday, has collected Rs 21.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one of it's theatrical release, the makers announced on Saturday. 

The romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. 

It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film released in theatres on Friday.

"YRF & Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has a historic opening for a debutant film with 21.25 crore in India on Day 1," the production banner said in a statement.

The makers said Saiyaara, which was released in 8,000 screens, is the biggest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film, career-best opening for director Suri, and the highest opening day for a love story.

"Achieved all this without the actors being opened up to public gaze and without any traditional publicity and marketing approach - so zero interviews, zero city visits, no reels, no influencer content, no visibility. Just the power of strong content marketed to the entire nation," the statement read. -- PTI

