Kazipet rail coach factory to begin production next year: Vaishnaw

19:50

Vaishnaw, who visited the unit in Kazipet, about 130 km from Hyderabad, added that the facility is a mega, state-of-the-art factory being built with an investment of Rs 500 crore.





Coaches, engines, and other components can be manufactured at the unit, which has been designed to support multiple types of railway manufacturing, said the minister.





He added that the factory features one of the finest designs in the world, and the products manufactured there would be of export quality.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Telangana's long-standing demand for a coach manufacturing factory at Kazipet, he said.





Noting that the Indian Railways has bagged an order to export 150 locomotives, Vaishnaw said work on exporting metro coaches has also begun.





"India will emerge as a major railway manufacturing and exporting country in the future," he said.





Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who accompanied Vaishnaw, thanked Prime Minister Modi and the railway minister for establishing the unit in Kazipet. -- PTI

