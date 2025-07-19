J-K cops detain 10 in terror-linked case

19:04

File image





The detentions were carried out during searches conducted by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir at multiple locations in the valley, they said.





The officials said that searches were conducted at 10 locations across Kashmir by the CIK officers in a two-year-old terror-linked case registered under various sections of the ULA(P) Act read with Section 120-B of the IPC.





Suspicious technical signatures were traced at 10 locations falling in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar districts of Kashmir during the investigation of the case, they said.





The officials said that the the suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications.





During further analysis, various suspects were found using a 'specific encrypted messaging application' which is widely used by terrorists/handlers from across for coordinating, financing and executing a variety of terrorist related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks, they said. -- PTI

The counter-intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police detained 10 people for allegedly using encrypted messaging applications for coordinating, financing and executing terror activities on the instructions of handlers from Pakistan, officials on Saturday said.