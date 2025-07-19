HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire: US envoy

Sat, 19 July 2025
17:43
Israeli Pm Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (left)/ANI Photo
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed to a ceasefire, US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, said on Saturday.

"BREAKTHROUGH ---- Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Turkiye, Jordan and its neighbors," Tom Barrack, who is also Special Envoy for Syria, said in a post on X.

The announcement also included a call for unity among Syria's diverse communities to support the peace initiative. 

"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors," Barrack added.

The ceasefire follows Israeli airstrikes on Syria on Wednesday, which Israel said were carried out to protect the Druze, a minority Arab religious group. 

Clashes between pro-government forces and Druze factions have left dozens dead since the ouster of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, CNN reported.

Syria's security forces have begun deployment in the southern province of Suwayda, following days of deadly fighting between Druze and Bedouin groups and government forces, compounded by Israeli military intervention, Al Jazeera reported.

The deployment began on Saturday, hours after the United States announced that Israel and Syria had agreed to a ceasefire. 

However, overnight clashes have cast uncertainty over the truce. 

Syria's government said the ceasefire was enacted "to spare Syrian blood, preserve the unity of Syrian territory, the safety of its people.

"In a televised address, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that he "received international calls to intervene in what is happening in Suwayda and restore security to the country." 

Al-Sharaa also said Israeli intervention has "reignited tensions" in the city, calling the fighting "a dangerous turning point," while thanking the US for its support. -- ANI

