HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hyderabad-Phuket AI Express flight returns due to technical snag

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
17:59
File image
File image
An Air India Express flight (IX 110) from Hyderabad to Phuket on Saturday returned to its origin shortly after it took off due to technical snag, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said. 

The aircraft, Boeing 737 Max 8, which was carrying 98 passengers, landed safely back at 6.57 am, they said. 

"One of our flights returned to Hyderabad shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The crew elected to return out of an abundance of caution," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement. 

An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. 

Refreshments were provided to guests during the delay, the official further said. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations," it added. 

According to flightradar24.com website, the flight took off at 6.40 AM but landed back a few minutes after it took off from Hyderabad Airport. It took off again at 1.26 PM for Phuket, Thailand. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction
LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction

No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA
No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the rationale behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance if mistakes like delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly...

Did India, Pak discuss J-K split formula before Kargil?
Did India, Pak discuss J-K split formula before Kargil?

A new book reveals that India and Pakistan discussed a communal division of Jammu & Kashmir along the Chenab river before the Kargil war in 1999.

Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work
Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work

A senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide in Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra, citing work pressure in a note.

Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?

Bhagwat's 'retirement at age 75' comment lands just as he and Modi near that mark -- sparking whispers of retirement, rifts, and reshuffles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD