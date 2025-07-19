Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $696.672 bn

12:10





In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had declined by $3.049 billion to $699.736 billion.





The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.





During the week ended July 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $2.477 billion to $588.81 billion, the data released on Friday showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





Gold reserves declined by $498 million to $84.348 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $66 million to $18.802 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

India's forex reserves dropped by 3.064 billion to $696.672 billion during the week ended July 11, the RBI said on Friday.