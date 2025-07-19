HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DRI seizes 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 cr at Bengaluru airport, 1 held

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
19:01
File image
File image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers seized over 4 kg cocaine worth Rs 40 crore at the Bengaluru international airport and arrested one passenger, the finance ministry said on Saturday. 

The officers of DRI Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha at Bengaluru International Airport on July 18. 

The passenger was carrying two superhero comics/ magazines which were unusually heavy. 

The officers carefully recovered white powder concealed in coverside of magazines. 

"The powder tested positive for cocaine. The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams (over 4 kg) and having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act," the ministry said. 

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was remanded to judicial custody on July 18, 2025. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire: US envoy
LIVE! Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire: US envoy

No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA
No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the rationale behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance if mistakes like delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly...

Did India, Pak discuss J-K split formula before Kargil?
Did India, Pak discuss J-K split formula before Kargil?

A new book reveals that India and Pakistan discussed a communal division of Jammu & Kashmir along the Chenab river before the Kargil war in 1999.

Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work
Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work

A senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide in Baramati, Pune district, Maharashtra, citing work pressure in a note.

Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?

Bhagwat's 'retirement at age 75' comment lands just as he and Modi near that mark -- sparking whispers of retirement, rifts, and reshuffles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD