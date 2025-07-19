HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China begins world's biggest dam work over Brahmaputra

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
21:09
A view of the Brahmaputra, in Guwahati, Assam/ANI Photo
A view of the Brahmaputra, in Guwahati, Assam/ANI Photo
China on Saturday formally started the construction of a $167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. 

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of the dam at a groundbreaking ceremony in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra River, locally known as Yarlung Zangbo, at Nyingchi City, official media reported. 

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the dam site of Nyingchi's Mainling hydropower station in Tibet Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. 

The hydropower project, regarded as the biggest infrastructure project in the world, raised concerns in the lower riparian countries, India and Bangladesh. 

The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion Yuan (about $167.8 billion), the report said. 

According to a 2023 report, the hydropower station is expected to generate more than 300 billion kWh of electricity each year '" enough to meet the annual needs of over 300 million people. 

It will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Tibet, which China officially refers to as Xizang. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US agency slams reports on AI171 crash, backs AAIB
LIVE! US agency slams reports on AI171 crash, backs AAIB

Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict
Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention. India has maintained that the two...

J-K cops bust Lashkar-Jaish-linked app network; 10 held
J-K cops bust Lashkar-Jaish-linked app network; 10 held

Counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police detains 10 people for allegedly using encrypted messaging applications to coordinate, finance, and execute terror activities on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers.

No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA
No point staying together if...: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the rationale behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance if mistakes like delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly...

Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar
Why Modi Dropped 'Jungle Raj' Jibe In Bihar

'People are fed up with rising crimes and poor law and order.''Modi must have got feedback and decided not to touch the 'jungle raj' issue as it will backfire.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD