China begins world's biggest dam work over Brahmaputra

21:09

A view of the Brahmaputra, in Guwahati, Assam/ANI Photo





Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of the dam at a groundbreaking ceremony in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra River, locally known as Yarlung Zangbo, at Nyingchi City, official media reported.





The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the dam site of Nyingchi's Mainling hydropower station in Tibet Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





The hydropower project, regarded as the biggest infrastructure project in the world, raised concerns in the lower riparian countries, India and Bangladesh.





The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion Yuan (about $167.8 billion), the report said.





According to a 2023 report, the hydropower station is expected to generate more than 300 billion kWh of electricity each year '" enough to meet the annual needs of over 300 million people.





It will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Tibet, which China officially refers to as Xizang. -- PTI

