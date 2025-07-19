CBI apprehends 2 account officers in BSF Delhi in bribery case

16:06





The CBI registered the case on Friday against the accused and other unknown persons.





It was alleged that the accused AAO demanded a bribe of 15-20 percent (or Rs 2 lakh) of the total pending bill from the complainant for clearing the pay & arrears bill of the complainant.





After negotiation, the accused AAO and other unknown persons agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.





CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught the accused AAO red-handed while demanding Rs 2 lakh and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.





The aforesaid accused person, named Dharmender Kumar Verma, has been apprehended.





Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant labour officer in Mancherial for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 50,000, said the agency in a press release. -- ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended an assistant accounts officer and a pay and accounts officer within the Border Security Force in Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant.