HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI apprehends 2 account officers in BSF Delhi in bribery case

Sat, 19 July 2025
Share:
16:06
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended an assistant accounts officer and a pay and accounts officer within the Border Security Force in Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the case on Friday against the accused and other unknown persons. 

It was alleged that the accused AAO demanded a bribe of 15-20 percent (or Rs 2 lakh) of the total pending bill from the complainant for clearing the pay & arrears bill of the complainant.

After negotiation, the accused AAO and other unknown persons agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught the accused AAO red-handed while demanding Rs 2 lakh and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. 

The aforesaid accused person, named Dharmender Kumar Verma, has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant labour officer in Mancherial for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 50,000, said the agency in a press release. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction
LIVE! Patna hospital murder: 5 cops suspended for dereliction

ED summons Google, Meta on Monday in betting apps case
ED summons Google, Meta on Monday in betting apps case

As part of the probe, the ED has summoned representatives from both companies to appear before its Delhi headquarters on July 21.

Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict
Trump claims 5 jets shot down during India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the conflict between India and Pakistan in May and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention. India has maintained that the two...

Legal notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI-171 crash reports
Legal notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI-171 crash reports

The Federation of Indian Pilots on Friday initiated legal action through a formal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters over their recent reports on the AI-171 crash that occurred on June 12.

Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?

Bhagwat's 'retirement at age 75' comment lands just as he and Modi near that mark -- sparking whispers of retirement, rifts, and reshuffles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD