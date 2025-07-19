HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cash, valuables stolen from ex-cricketer Azharuddin's Lonavala bungalow

Sat, 19 July 2025
14:46
A case of burglary has been reported at the Lonavala bungalow owned by Sangeeta Bijlani, wife of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. 

The theft took place at their property located in Tikona Peth, Maval Taluka, Pune district, between March 7 and July 18, 2025, said a senior official from Pune Rural police on Saturday.

According to a police statement, unidentified miscreants broke into the bungalow by cutting through the wire mesh of the rear compound wall. 

They then climbed up to the first-floor gallery, forced open the window grill, and entered the bungalow.

The burglars stole Rs 50,000 in cash and a television set valued at approximately Rs 7,000, making the total estimated loss around Rs 57,000. 

In addition to the theft, the culprits also damaged property inside the house, indicating deliberate vandalism.

The complaint was filed by Mohammad Mujib Khan, a 54-year-old personal assistant to Azharuddin. 

Khan, a resident of Sambhajinagar, stated that the break-in likely occurred during a period when the bungalow was unoccupied between 7 March and 18 July 2025.

Following the complaint, Lonavala rural police registered a case under BNS Sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(a), 324(4), and 324(5) against unknown persons. 

The First Information Report was officially registered on July 19 and no stolen property has been recovered so far. -- PTI

