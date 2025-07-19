BJP leader found murdered in his home in MP

21:27

The police have formed multiple teams to crack the case, a senior officer said, adding that some suspects are being questioned.





"Shyamlal Dhakad was found lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the first floor of his home in Hingoria Bada village on Friday morning," superintendent of police Abhishek Anand said.





He was the vice-president of the BJP's Budha (area) Mandal unit.





The police officer stated that Dhakad retired to his room on Thursday night.





When his family members went to wake him up on Friday morning, they spotted his body with multiple wounds, prima facie caused by sharp weapons.





He said teams comprising sub-divisional officers of police and inspectors from four police stations are working on the case.





"We have found some leads and questioned suspects. We are investigating the case from all angles", he added.





The village falls under the Malhargarh assembly constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora. -- PTI

