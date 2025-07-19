6 killed as mini-van crashes into truck on Yamuna Expressway in UP

16:41





"The accident took place at milestone 140 around 3 am. The Agra-bound mini-van rammed into a heavy vehicle possibly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel," said senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar.





"Six people died on the spot, while two sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital," he added.





The SSP said that the family members of the deceased have been informed and further action is being taken.





The deceased persons have been identified as Dharamveer (55) and his sons Rohit (20) and Aryan (16), the residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra; Dharamveer's nephews Dalveer alias Phule (26) and Parth Singh (22), both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district; and their friend Dushyant (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, who died on the spot.





Dharamveer's wife Soni (55) and his daughter Payal (18) were seriously injured and are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra, police said.





The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.





The impact of the collision was so severe that the police had to use a cutter to take the bodies out of the fully-damaged car.





The SSP said the accident took place when Dharamveer, who works as a sweet maker, was returning to his Harlalpur village in Bah tehsil of Agra district. Dharamveer was scheduled to organise Ramayan Paath from Saturday, he added. -- PTI

