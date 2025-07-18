Women should be freed from regressive customs and traditions: Bhagwat

23:01

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the empowerment of women is essential for the progress of any nation, and they should be freed from regressive customs and traditions.





Speaking at an event organised by non-profit organisation Udyogwardhini at Solapur in Maharashtra, Bhagwat said women are the most important part of any society.





"A man will work till his death. A woman will also work till the end, but beyond that, she inspires the generations that follow. It is under a woman's love and affection that children grow and mature," he said.





Empowering women is crucial for national development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief further said.





"God has given an additional quality to women, enabling them to do things that men cannot. At the same time, God has given women all the qualities he has given to men, which is why they can do whatever men can do," he said.





Hence, it is foolhardy for men to claim that they will uplift women, Bhagwat remarked.





"There is no reason to have such ego. Let women do what they want. Just empower them and free them from regressive customs and traditions. When a woman uplifts herself, she uplifts entire society," he added.





He also lauded the contribution of Udyogwardhini in empowering and strengthening women. -- PTI