Woman leaves home after fight with husband, raped in forest near Lonavala

23:47

A 38-year-old man, accused of raping a woman in a forest on the outskirts of Lonavala, a hill station Pune district, has been arrested, two days after the crime, said a police officer on Friday.





The 33-year-old victim, a resident of a village under Maval tehsil of the western Maharashtra district, left her home in anger after having a quarrel with her husband on Tuesday afternoon (July 15), he said.





While it was raining heavily, an unidentified person intercepted the woman and took her to a secluded forest area, where he allegedly raped her, according to the officer.





Dinesh Tayde, senior inspector at the Lonavala Rural Police station, said upon receiving a complaint from the victim, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to trace the suspect.





"Based on technical analysis, scanning of CCTV cameras in the area and human intelligence, police zeroed in on the accused, Balu Shirke," said the inspector.





Shirke, a resident of a village near victim's locality, was placed under arrest on Thursday (July 17), he informed. -- PTI