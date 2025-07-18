HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wife of CEO cheating at Cold Play concert deletes surname

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
10:42
image
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deleted her social media account and her married name from Facebook, following the viral video from a Coldplay concert in Boston, which showed Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot cuddling on the event's kiss cam. 

The moment sparked cheating allegations and led to online attention. Viewers questioned their relationship after seeing them close together.

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a data and AI company based in New York. He took on the role in July 2023. Kristin Cabot joined the company as Chief People Officer in November 2024. She has worked in human resources for over 20 years.

They both hold top positions at Astronomer. The company is valued at $1.2 million. 

The two were recently in the public spotlight after an incident at a Coldplay concert in Boston. On Wednesday night, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot attended Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium. 

While the band performed, the camera moved across the audience. The moment became notable when the "kiss cam' showed the two executives.
They were seen standing close, arms around each other. 

Chris Martin, the band's singer, noticed them and said, "Look at these two." Cabot turned away, and Byron quickly moved out of view. Martin added, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife of CEO cheating at Cold Play concert deletes surname
LIVE! Wife of CEO cheating at Cold Play concert deletes surname

Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report
Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report

High court judge Yashwant Varma has denied before the SC-appointed inquiry panel his involvement in the discovery of huge cache of burnt currency notes from a storeroom in his official residence. A fire broke out at the judge's official...

Be Prepared For Another War!
Be Prepared For Another War!

India needs to be technologically and militarily prepared to defend itself from both Pakistan and China, alerts Ramesh Menon.

Delhi schools get bomb threat for fourth time in 5 days
Delhi schools get bomb threat for fourth time in 5 days

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'
'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'

'What is going on is the under counting of the migration population in urban areas.''It has been going on in the last few censuses.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD