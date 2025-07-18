Wife of CEO cheating at Cold Play concert deletes surname

10:42





The moment sparked cheating allegations and led to online attention. Viewers questioned their relationship after seeing them close together.





Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a data and AI company based in New York. He took on the role in July 2023. Kristin Cabot joined the company as Chief People Officer in November 2024. She has worked in human resources for over 20 years.





They both hold top positions at Astronomer. The company is valued at $1.2 million.





The two were recently in the public spotlight after an incident at a Coldplay concert in Boston. On Wednesday night, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot attended Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium.





While the band performed, the camera moved across the audience. The moment became notable when the "kiss cam' showed the two executives.

They were seen standing close, arms around each other.





Chris Martin, the band's singer, noticed them and said, "Look at these two." Cabot turned away, and Byron quickly moved out of view. Martin added, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deleted her social media account and her married name from Facebook, following the viral video from a Coldplay concert in Boston, which showed Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot cuddling on the event's kiss cam.