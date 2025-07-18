Vikas Divyakirti moves HC against Ajmer court's summons

19:43

Drishti IAS coaching institute founder and social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti has moved the Rajasthan High Court against a defamation complaint filed against him.



The complaint relates to a purported video in which Divyakirti made certain utterances over the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.



Advocate Sumeer Sodhi representing Divyakirti in an Ajmer court argued that no case was made against his client.



The local court, however, took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22.



He challenged the cognisance and summoning order before the high court, which would hear it on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain. -- PTI