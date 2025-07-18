HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP teacher gets threats over Kanwar poem, seeks security

Fri, 18 July 2025
File image
File image
A teacher from Bahedi district, who went viral recently after reciting a poem mentioning Kanwar Yatra, approached the police on Thursday stating a threat to his life from anti-social elements. 

A case has been registered at Bahedi police station based on a complaint from Dr Rajneesh Kumar Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College in the district. 

According to circle officer Arun Kumar Singh, Gangwar's complaint says that ever since his recitation of the poem Tum Kanwad Lene Mat Jana, Gyaan Ka Deepak Jalaana (You don't go get Kawad, light the lamp of knowledge instead) in Bareilly district went viral, some people have named him Sanatan ka Gaddar (enemy of Sanatan) and given calls on social media to beat him up. 

Some of them have even announced reward for assaulting him. 

Gangwar has requested the police to register a case against people who have threatened him, take strict action in the matter and provide him security. 

The circle officer said that the police are looking into the complaint. 

It is worth noting that while the government was making arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra that started on the month of Shravan on July 11, an alleged video of Gangwar reciting the now-controversial poem to school children went viral. 

The police had filed a case against him on July 14. -- PTI

