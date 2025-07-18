UP: Pet owner shoots at man after argument over dog

09:32

A pet owner has been booked after he shot a man on his leg over an argument over walking his dog without a leash at a village in Ghaziabad , police said on Thursday.

Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddhartha Gautam said, "Arvind Bansal walked his dog without a leash on Tuesday night. When the complainant Praveen Kumar objected to this, Bansal felt insulted. He later returned with a gun and shot at Kumar. A bullet struck Kumar's calf muscle on left leg, below the knee."





The ACP said the injured was shifted to a hospital.





He said a case has been registered against the dog owner. -- PTI