UP: Pet owner shoots at man after argument over dog

Fri, 18 July 2025
09:32
A pet owner has been booked after he shot a man on his leg over an argument over walking his dog without a leash at a village in Ghaziabad , police said on Thursday.
 
Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddhartha Gautam said, "Arvind Bansal walked his dog without a leash on Tuesday night. When the complainant Praveen Kumar objected to this, Bansal felt insulted. He later returned with a gun and shot at Kumar. A bullet struck Kumar's calf muscle on left leg, below the knee."

The ACP said the injured was shifted to a hospital.

He said a case has been registered against the dog owner. -- PTI 

