Sensex tanks 651 points on foreign fund outflows

13:51





Analysts said sentiment among banking stocks is especially cautious in response to Axis Bank's latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 651.11 points or 0.79 per cent to 81,608.13 during the day. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 192.8 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,918.65. From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank tumbled nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 3 per cent dip in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 6,243.72 crore, impacted by the implementation of changes in non-performing assets and loan upgrade policy. -- PTI









Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply on Friday as foreign fund outflows and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season dented investors' sentiment.