Sensex tanks 651 points on foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply on Friday as foreign fund outflows and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season dented investors' sentiment.
Analysts said sentiment among banking stocks is especially cautious in response to Axis Bank's latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 651.11 points or 0.79 per cent to 81,608.13 during the day. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 192.8 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,918.65. From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank tumbled nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 3 per cent dip in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 6,243.72 crore, impacted by the implementation of changes in non-performing assets and loan upgrade policy. -- PTI