Sensex tanks 501 pts on selling in bank stocks, foreign fund outflows

Fri, 18 July 2025
16:46
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday, marking their second straight day of losses due to foreign fund outflows and selling in banking shares after a muted start to the quarterly earnings season. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 501.51 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 81,757.73. 

During the day, it shed 651.11 points or 0.79 per cent to hit a low of 81,608.13. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 143.05 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 24,968.40. Analysts said investors turned cautious over banking stocks in response to Axis Bank's latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations.

TOP STORIES

Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to 5-day ED custody
LIVE! Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to 5-day ED custody

Will develop Motihari like Mumbai: Modi in poll-bound Bihar
Will develop Motihari like Mumbai: Modi in poll-bound Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD of seizing land from the poor in Bihar, promising development and job creation under an NDA government.

Curbs after clash: Maharashtra assembly bans visitors
Curbs after clash: Maharashtra assembly bans visitors

Ministers will not be allowed to hold official meetings and meet visitors in the legislature complex during the session. They will have to conduct their official briefings and meetings in Mantralaya, the state secretariat, he said.

Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs
Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs

Manisha, from Rathauda village under Chhaprauli police station limits, recorded a video and left a three-page suicide note before her death, they said.

Drones Are What India Needs For Future Wars
Drones Are What India Needs For Future Wars

The foremost lesson for India today is to beef up its air defence to cater for multiple drone attacks.As seen in Operation Sindoor, we have come a long way, but there's room for getting better.We must develop a robust and almost...

