HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat email

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
11:58
File pic
File pic
At least four private schools in Bengaluru on Friday morning received bomb threat emails, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. An email titled "bombs inside the school" was received by these schools at 7.24 am.

The sender claimed to have placed several explosive devices within the classrooms of the respective schools. 

"Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags," it stated. 

The school authorities immediately alerted police, who reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said. 

The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects were found. 

"At least four schools in Central division (Bengaluru police) limits received a bomb threat email this morning, triggering panic. All necessary measures were taken as per protocol. Nothing suspicious was found and it turned out to be a hoax email," a senior police officer said. 

Meanwhile, more than 20 schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi opens up about B-I-L Robert Vadra
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi opens up about B-I-L Robert Vadra

Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC
Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail
Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report
Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report

High court judge Yashwant Varma has denied before the SC-appointed inquiry panel his involvement in the discovery of huge cache of burnt currency notes from a storeroom in his official residence. A fire broke out at the judge's official...

Be Prepared For Another War!
Be Prepared For Another War!

India needs to be technologically and militarily prepared to defend itself from both Pakistan and China, alerts Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD