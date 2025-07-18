HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Right-wing group forcibly shuts down KFC outlet

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
20:44
image
Members of a right-wing Hindu group allegedly shut down a KFC outlet forcibly in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, protesting against the sale of meat during the ongoing holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred in the Vasundhara area under the Indirapuram police station limits on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident began doing rounds on social media on Friday.

Sources indicate that despite there being no official ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items in the region during Sawan, the group moved to halt operations at the fast-food outlet.

The purported video of the incident shows the group chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' as they confronted the restaurant staff before forcibly pulling down the shutters.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav confirmed the incident on Friday, saying, "An incident came to our notice on July 17 where some individuals created a ruckus at a food outlet and tried to close it down. Police immediately reached the spot, dispersed them, and ensured the smooth operation of the food outlet."

He added, "Taking cognisance of the said incident, a case has already been registered at the Indirapuram police station in connection with the incident. All these individuals are being identified, and further action will be taken based on facts."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Right-wing group forcibly shuts down KFC outlet
LIVE! Right-wing group forcibly shuts down KFC outlet

AAP quits INDIA bloc, Trinamool to attend meet
AAP quits INDIA bloc, Trinamool to attend meet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced itself from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Friday, saying it is not part of the opposition alliance anymore and questioning the Congress party's role in leading it.

'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'
'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'

'The Pakistanis knew there was only one route up and they could take direct aim at us as we climbed up.''They knew they could kill us.'

Tax officer who arrested Kejriwal, Soren resigns
Tax officer who arrested Kejriwal, Soren resigns

Kapil Raj, a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer who supervised the arrests of two chief ministers under the anti-money laundering law, has resigned from government service after serving for about 16 years, citing personal reasons.

Mother, daughter con grooms 'eager' to settle in Canada
Mother, daughter con grooms 'eager' to settle in Canada

A mother and daughter in Punjab are accused of defrauding men by promising marriage and emigration to Canada. The mother allegedly used her daughter's photos and videos to lure victims, collecting large sums of money with false promises...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD