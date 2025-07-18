Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Property dealer gets bail

17:43

A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Friday granted bail to Silome James, a property dealer, who was arrested in connection with Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.





The bail hearing was conducted via video conferencing. First Class Judicial Magistrate, in charge of Sohra sub-division, D K K Mihsill granted bail to Silome James, a property dealer of Indore, advocate Devesh Sharma, who is representing James, said.





The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police had recovered key evidence, including a missing gold chain of Raja Raghuvanshi, during a raid at the residence of Silome James in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.





James and two other co-accused, Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwa, arrested by Meghalaya Police, faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.





Tomar and Ahirwa were granted bail by the court on July 13.





Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, went missing on May 23 while on a honeymoon with his wife Sonam in Meghalaya.





His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.





Raja had married Sonam on May 11.





Sonam and Raj Kushwaha were accused of plotting and hiring three hitmen -- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi -- to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.





Sonam, Raj Kushwaha and three arrested hitmen are now in judicial custody. -- PTI