Rahul Gandhi opens up about B-I-L Robert Vadra

He expressed confidence that the truth will eventually come out.





In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt"





"I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment. I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail," the post reads.





A day earlier, ED attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Vadra and his entities, as well as filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against him and 10 others.





The properties belong to Vadra and his entities, including Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, officials privy to the development, told ANI.





The provisional attachment order was issued on July 16, 2025, as part of an ongoing probe based on an FIR registered by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Shikohpur village, Sector 83, Gurugram, by Vadra's firm from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd on February 12, 2008.





Vadra's office has reaffirmed his innocence and termed the investigation as "nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against him," stating that the businessman is a law-abiding citizen and is cooperating with the authorities."





Robert Vadra is aware of reports suggesting that the Directorate of Enforcement has filed a Prosecution Complaint naming him as an Accused before the Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi. As the Court is yet to even take cognisance of the matter, Vadra has not had the opportunity to examine the Prosecution Complaint," read the statement from Vadra's office.





"As a law-abiding Indian citizen, Mr Vadra has always and will continue to extend his fullest cooperation to the authorities and he is confident that at the end of it all, the truth will prevail and he will be cleared of any wrongdoing," the statement read. -- ANI

