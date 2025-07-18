Punjab police gets slammed for George Floyd meme

16:12





The picture by the Punjab police is a representation of the actual image of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black American man, murdered in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old White police officer.





Floyd had said he wasn't able to breathe as a result of the knee on his neck, and after several minutes, he died.





The Punjab police posted this meme as a response to Pakistani flag bearers in the state, but deleted it a few minutes later.





Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd who was killed by police in the US, reacts to a post on X by the Punjab police: "Appalled to see this vile post from the official handle of the Indian police. It's deeply disrespecting to my late father, his family, and the millions of Americans who stood in solidarity with him. The Floyd family is at loss for words," Gianna says.