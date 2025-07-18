PM's gift to poll-bound Bihar: Rs 7200 cr-worth projects

09:56





The PM will also address a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the district headquarters, ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Modi will lay the foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects related to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors, according to an official statement.





In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Modi will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur. The PM will also dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, where he will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.