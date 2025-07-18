Non-veg on Shivratri: Bangladeshi scholar expelled

22:38

A Bangladeshi doctoral scholar at the South Asian University (SAU) here has been expelled and a fine of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on the students' mess secretary for their role in a clash over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri, officials said on Friday.



The action has been taken following an investigation by the university's proctorial committee.



A clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students at the South Asian University on February 26 over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Maha Shivratri.



"Following a detailed proctorial enquiry, the university has found doctoral candidate Sudipto Das guilty of serious misconduct due to multiple instances of indiscipline. The university has ordered his immediate expulsion, permanently disqualified him from applying to any future programmes at SAU, and instructed him to vacate the hostel premises within 24 hours," a senior official said.



In the expulsion notice, the administration has also referred to a prior suspension in 2022, issued for similar disruptive actions.



Additionally, mess secretary Yashada Sawant has been penalised Rs 5,000 for her failure to uphold order in the dining facility.



There was no immediate reaction available from both the scholars.



The warring groups -- Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) -- accused each other of instigating violence.



The SFI accused ABVP members of trying to impose their dietary preferences on others and termed the incident an attack on secular values.



The ABVP, however, said the serving of non-vegetarian food on a fasting day was 'insensitive' and disrupted religious harmony.



Police received a PCR call about the ruckus, but officers found no active clash on arrival and no formal complaint was filed, leaving the university to handle the matter internally. -- PTI