HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nimisha Priya case to be heard on August 14

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
11:05
image
Death sentence of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution for murder in Yemen, has been postponed, says petitioner to the Supreme Court and the matter for has been posted for further hearing on August 14. 

"The govt is taking good care of whatever is possible," observes the SC. "We want this woman to come back safely," the Centre tells SC on the death sentence given to Nimisha Priya.

India on Thursday said it is in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case relating to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is making concerted efforts to seek more time for Priya's family to reach some kind of an understanding with the family of the Yemeni man Priya is convicted of killing.

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention by Indian officials. She is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi opens up about B-I-L Robert Vadra
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi opens up about B-I-L Robert Vadra

Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report
Cash haul row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report

High court judge Yashwant Varma has denied before the SC-appointed inquiry panel his involvement in the discovery of huge cache of burnt currency notes from a storeroom in his official residence. A fire broke out at the judge's official...

Be Prepared For Another War!
Be Prepared For Another War!

India needs to be technologically and militarily prepared to defend itself from both Pakistan and China, alerts Ramesh Menon.

Delhi schools get bomb threat for fourth time in 5 days
Delhi schools get bomb threat for fourth time in 5 days

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'
'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'

'What is going on is the under counting of the migration population in urban areas.''It has been going on in the last few censuses.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD