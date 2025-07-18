HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meta apologises for inaccurate Kannada translation

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
01:03
File image
File image
Social media major Meta on Thursday apologised for inaccurate Kannada translation and claimed to have fixed the issue, after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised concerns over faulty auto-translation of Kannada content on its platforms. 

Raising concerns over the faulty auto-translation of Kannada content on Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, Siddaramaiah said that it was leading to the distortion of facts and misleading users. 

"We fixed an issue that briefly caused this inaccurate Kannada translation. We apologize that this happened," a Meta spokesperson said. 

Siddaramaiah said social media platforms must act responsibly, especially when dealing with official communication, and cautioned citizens to be aware that translations displayed on these platforms are often inaccurate. 

"Faulty auto-translation of Kannada content on Meta platforms is distorting facts and misleading users. This is especially dangerous when it comes to official communication. My media advisor has formally written to Meta urging immediate correction," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'. 

"Social media platforms must act responsibly. I caution citizens to be aware that translations shown are often inaccurate. Such negligence by tech giants can harm public understanding and trust," he added. 

In an email sent to Meta on July 16, the chief minister's media advisor, K V Prabhakar, raised serious concerns on behalf of the CM regarding the automatic translation of Kannada content on Facebook and Instagram. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! App cabbies stir escalates in Maha, commuters hit
LIVE! App cabbies stir escalates in Maha, commuters hit

Efforts on to resolve trade deal issues with US: India
Efforts on to resolve trade deal issues with US: India

The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington is "very close" to the trade pact with India.

AAIB warns against media speculation on Air India crash
AAIB warns against media speculation on Air India crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has urged restraint in speculating about the cause of the Air India plane crash, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing and premature narratives should be avoided.

Race To Save Nurse On Death Row In Yemen
Race To Save Nurse On Death Row In Yemen

India is working with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a solution for Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder. The government is seeking more time for Priya's family to reach an understanding...

Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika
Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika

China has expressed its support for Russia's initiative to revive the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, emphasizing its importance for regional and global security and stability.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD