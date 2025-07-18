HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets decline in early trade dragged by foreign fund outflows

Fri, 18 July 2025
10:24
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Friday dragged by foreign fund outflows and a muted start to the earnings season. 

Analysts said sentiment among banking stocks is especially cautious in response to Axis Bank's latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.67 points to 82,073.57 in early trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 45.4 points to 25,066.05. From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank tumbled nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 3 per cent dip in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 6,243.72 crore, impacted by the implementation of changes in non-performing assets and loan upgrade policy. 

According to Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, Axis Bank's latest financial results, fell short of market expectations. "Notably, Axis Bank's GDR tumbled 4.8 per cent to USD 64.30 on Thursday, following a deterioration in the bank's asset quality during the June quarter," he said. -- PTI

