Manhunt for 55 Maoists carrying Rs 8 cr bounty

Fri, 18 July 2025
14:14
The Jharkhand Police on Friday said a massive manhunt is underway to nab 55 Naxalites, including top CPI (Maoist) commanders, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 8.45 crore. 

It said security forces launched an extensive operation to weed out Naxalites from the state and during the past six months, 197 Maoists have been arrested, while 10 of them surrendered and 17 were killed. The police also claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition during the anti-Naxal drives, including 31 weapons looted from the forces.

"In 2025, till the month of June, a total of 197 Naxalites have been arrested. They include two regional committee members, a zonal commander, a sub-zonal commander and seven area commanders... Altogether 10 Naxalites surrendered before the police while 17 were killed in encounters," Inspector General of Police (Operations), Michael S Raj, told reporters. 

A massive search operation is underway to apprehend 55 Maoists carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 8.45 crore, said Raj, who is also the Spokesperson of Jharkhand Police. PTI

