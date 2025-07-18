HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharashtra Govt renames Islampur to Ishwarpur

Fri, 18 July 2025
13:52
Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur. The announcement was made in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session. 

The move came after a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, sent a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur's name be changed to Ishwarpur. 

Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met. A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986 -- PTI

