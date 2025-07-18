Jungle raj in Delhi, says AAP after 45 schools receive bomb threats

13:56

Representational image





Over 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threat emails or calls on Friday morning, triggering panic among students, parents, and school staff. This marked the fourth such instance within a week. "This cannot continue," said AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.





"Parents are facing extreme distress. They drop their children off at school and head to work, only to receive a call saying there's a bomb threat and they need to pick up their kids immediately," he added.





Bharadwaj further stated that while the government is portraying itself as completely helpless in the situation, families are being traumatised over the recent developments. -- PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the BJP over the repeated bomb threats to schools in Delhi, alleging that the national capital was in a state of 'jungle raj' and accused the government of failing to protect children. There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.