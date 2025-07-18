HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jungle raj in Delhi, says AAP after 45 schools receive bomb threats

Fri, 18 July 2025
13:56
Representational image
Representational image
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the BJP over the repeated bomb threats to schools in Delhi, alleging that the national capital was in a state of 'jungle raj' and accused the government of failing to protect children. There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations. 

Over 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threat emails or calls on Friday morning, triggering panic among students, parents, and school staff. This marked the fourth such instance within a week. "This cannot continue," said AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj. 

"Parents are facing extreme distress. They drop their children off at school and head to work, only to receive a call saying there's a bomb threat and they need to pick up their kids immediately," he added. 

Bharadwaj further stated that while the government is portraying itself as completely helpless in the situation, families are being traumatised over the recent developments. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex tanks 651 points on foreign fund outflows
LIVE! Sensex tanks 651 points on foreign fund outflows

Ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED
Ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED

The sources said that Chaitnaya Baghel was arrested under section 19 of the anti-money laundering as he was allegedly not cooperating during the searches that came about following receipt of fresh evidence in the case.

Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC
Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail
Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Vadra
Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Vadra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of a politically motivated witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him in a money laundering case.

